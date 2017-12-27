Man Dies in Arlington House Fire on Christmas Day

Authorities say a 36-year-old man died of injuries he sustained in a house fire on Christmas Day in Arlington.

Firefighters responded about 4:20 a.m. to a one-alarm fire in the 5300 block of Carpenter Drive in South Arlington.

Firefighters found the unresponsive man outside the home when they arrived on scene.

Occupants from the home told authorities that the man was instrumental in alerting them about the fire and helping everyone escape the home.

The unidentified man was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities say the fire was contained to the room where it originated.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the fire started in or near the Christmas tree, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three adults and two children who were displaced by the fire were assisted by the American Red Cross.

Damage to the home and its contents is estimated at $46,000.