A man who posted a threat to harm himself on social media has died following an officer-involved shooting in southern Fort Worth early Wednesday morning, police said. Berry Street will be closed from Hemphill Street to Evans Avenue as police continue to investigate.

It happened about 3 a.m. near E. Berry Street, west of I-35W where an exit ramp is closed.

A man who was suicidal fired shots at officers and police returned fire, Fort Worth police said. It's unclear at the moment if the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot or a shot from police, Sgt. Chris Britt said.

"This isn't an outcome we ever want in any situation," Britt said.

Fort Worth police were notified by a law enforcement agency in Florida about the man posting a threat on social media to harm himself, Britt said. The Florida agency contacted Fort Worth police who then looked at locations where he could be.

Police found his vehicle and stopped to check on his wellbeing, Britt said. The man then produced a weapon and fired it at officers before fleeing the location, Britt said.

Police pursued the man and gunfire was exchanged.

Police found multiple weapons in his possession, police said.

There is no ongoing danger to the public.

If you or someone you know ever needs help, it is available 24/7 on the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the crisis text line by texting "TALK" to 741-741.