Dallas police say they arrested a man Sunday night in connection to the assault on a transgender woman that was captured on video Friday.

Police arrested Edward Thomas, 29, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for "his role in the aggravated assault," which the Dallas Police Department said it has flagged as a hate crime.

The assault apparently stemmed from a minor traffic incident, after which Muhlaysia Booker, 23, told police she was assaulted by several people.

Police said Booker's injuries sent her to the hospital, but by Sunday her family told NBC 5 that she was back home, recovering there. Her family said she suffered a broken wrist and several face fractures.

Former NFL Player Cierre Wood Charged With Murder of Child

Cierre Wood, a former practice squad player for the New England Patriots, was arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend's daughter, 5-year-old La'Rayah Davis. Amy Taylor, La'Rayah's mother, was also charged with child abuse. (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

The assault happened Friday between 5 and 6 p.m. at the Royal Crest Apartments in the 3500 block of Wilhurt Avenue.