Former Bishop Dunne, Texas A&M football player Brian Williams dies

Former Dallas football standout Brian Williams died over the weekend after family members said he suffered a medical emergency following a half-marathon. Coaches and educators at his alma mater, Bishop Dunne High School, spent time with NBC 5’s Candace Sweat on Tuesday to reflect on Williams’ life and legacy.

Walter Johnson, dean of students at Bishop Dunne, received a message Sunday that he couldn’t have prepared for. He said he picked up the phone and made a call, still processing the news.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It wasn’t until I was able to contact [my brother] and say, ‘Who are you talking about?’ that I really understood that it was our Brian Williams—the Brian Williams that was on the track, the Brian Williams that was in my choir.”

Brian Williams, 24, an all-around standout on campus, died Sunday. Our partners at The Dallas Morning News reported that family members confirmed Williams died of a medical emergency after running a half marathon in Irving.

“Brian was a very impactful young man,” said Johnson. “A man of purpose and high on principles.”

At Bishop Dunne, he’s remembered in part as a standout athlete—the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year—who went on to play for the Texas A&M football program, which also acknowledged his passing on social media.

Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko released a statement:

“The Texas A&M Football Family is heartbroken by the sudden passing of Brian Williams. Brian was a beloved son, brother, teammate, and Aggie. He was an outstanding young man, on and off the field, and will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Williams family.”

More than an athlete, his former teacher and assistant principal, Michael Alfers, remembers a young man of great character.

“I teach an eighth-grade religion class, and yesterday when we had class, I actually talked about Brian, because I felt it was important that they knew what type of person he was,” Alfers said.

The type of person, they said, who lived a life of principle, purpose and faith.

“He knew that he had talent. He knew that he had gifts. But he knew where they came from,” Johnson said. “And he did everything in his power to let people know.”

Bishop Dunne High School also released a statement that reads in part:

“While we post a number of Falcon family deaths, it is especially difficult when we must share the death of someone who leaves us so early in life. Brian Williams '19, who graduated with an engineering degree from Texas A&M last year, passed away due to a severe heat stroke during a half marathon last weekend, according to his brother Rawleigh.

Brian was a first-time all-state honors football player at Bishop Dunne, named The Dallas Morning News' Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. He was a true Falcon who was known for his kind and humble soul.”

Former Bishop Dunne teacher Kevin Braun said, “He never let the adulation go to his head and was able to connect with everyone.”