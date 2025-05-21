Memorial Day travel set to break records ahead of possible summer slowdown

In just a few days, Memorial Day weekend will mark the unofficial start of the summer travel season. And according to AAA, more Americans than ever are expected to hit the road.

It projects more than 45 million people will travel, up 1.5 million from the year before.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It’s a new record and a strong start to the season, as Going travel app spokesperson Katy Nastro says they brace for a possible slowdown amid economic uncertainty.

"It's pacing ahead of 2024, but there is still this uncertainty around the summer of 2025,” said Nastro.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It's a first since the post-pandemic boom known as "revenge travel."

Nastro says, year over year, airfare is down about 8%.

As she sent her kids off to Myrtle Beach from DFW’s Terminal C, Emily Sanchez said she was pleasantly surprised by the last-minute fares.

"They're not too bad. We bought them like four days ago. So in total we paid four hundred for two minors,” said Sanchez.

Rather than fly, AAA says many travelers this weekend will drive.

Javier Barron says that's his plan when he heads to Baja and the Grand Canyon later this summer.

“We’ve still got to be prudent, go out and not be extravagant so that's why driving is important,” he said.

Nastro says the shift may signify that concerned consumers will rethink rather than forgo travel.

"Maybe they take fewer trips or they trade down in terms of maybe I'm not going to spend the extra money on these ancillaries like extra legroom or, you know, maybe I was thinking about that premium economy ticket or business class flight, but I'm going to scale back and just book an economy ticket,” she said.

Nastro urges those looking to travel to lock in rates now. She said the best deals can be found through budget carriers.

She also recommends not booking basic economy in case prices drop. A flexible fare would allow travelers to take advantage of a price change.