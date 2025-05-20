Parents anxious ahead of FWISD vote on school closures

On Tuesday evening, the Fort Worth Independent School District Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the future of 14 campuses. If approved, these schools would join four others already slated to shut their doors permanently.

Closures already approved include West Handley Elementary, S.S. Dillow Elementary, Eastern Hills Elementary and McLean 6th Grade.

“I’m hoping that the district reconsiders the list, and they don't vote yes right now,” Stephany Velez said. Velez’s two children attend De Zavala Elementary School. “They won't be voting on each school. They'll be voting on the whole plan, which includes all of the schools. So, I just hope that they take a step back and they rethink some of the things.”

Velez said she chose De Zavala for its dual-language program, high rating and overall community environment.

“It's an A-rated school, and there's four elementary schools in the whole district that have that rating,” Velez said. “It’s the only one that's on the list that has A-rating… It's also a school that has a 95.7% attendance rate, so the students are there every day. There's no suspension rate as well.”

Velez said it should be communities over dollars as the board decides whether to close 14 of its campuses.

“I really hope that they've heard all of our arguments and the data that a lot of the parents at De Zavala have been speaking to during the board meetings,” Velez said.

The following schools are under consideration for closure or consolidation under a five-year plan as the district faces a deficit of more than $17 million.

Would close in June 2026

Nash Elementary

Briscoe Elementary

Kirkpatrick Elementary

Riverside Applied Learning Center

Would close in June 2027

De Zavala Elementary

McDonald Elementary

Pate Elementary

Stevens Elementary

Would close in June 2028

Beal Elementary

Helbing Elementary

Sunrise-McMillan Elementary

Would close in June 2029

Hubbard Heights Elementary

Kirkpatrick Middle School

Morningside Middle School

Outside the Riverside Applied Learning Center on Tuesday afternoon, parents were smiling after attending a graduation ceremony. Still, some admitted it was bittersweet.

“Es más triste porque son muchos sueños, muchos sentimientos encontrados,” Maria Enriquez said in Spanish. She said the ceremony was sad because it stirred many mixed emotions as the school’s future remains uncertain.

Enriquez said her daughter helped her submit concerns and opposition to the school closure online.

“Give the parents a chance to fight for it before the decision is made in the future because it hurts not having a true voice in it,” Taylor Blackwell said. Blackwell is a parent of a fourth-grader at Riverside ALC. “It seemed like the decision was already set before we even knew.”

Blackwell questioned whether the district would truly consider parent concerns ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

“It’s like something came through and now your home is no more,” Blackwell said. “At least take a look at the advantages of the programs.”

The board is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the FWISD Service Center off Camp Bowie Blvd.