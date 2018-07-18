Man Charged With Attacking Girl, 12, Near School Bus

A truck driver arrested in Oklahoma City Tuesday is accused of assaulting a 12-year-old Fort Worth girl as she walked to the school bus last spring. (Published 9 minutes ago)

A truck driver arrested in Oklahoma City Tuesday is accused of assaulting a 12-year-old Fort Worth girl as she walked to the school bus in April.

The girl, identified as Dorika Wimana, told police she was walking toward the bus stop at Calmont Avenue and Laredo Drive at about 7 a.m. April 19 when she was attacked by a man.

Wimana's family said as the child fought back her attacker began choking her -- when her school bus pulled up the man ran away. Wimana was able to get to the bus stop and report the attack to her bus driver, who then called police.

On the day of the attack, Fort Worth police began aggressively working the girl's case and were able to generate a few minor leads with what little information they had to share. Photos of an unidentified person of interest released in early May moved the case forward, but they weren't able to name a suspect until a detective comparing notes on unrelated reports spotted a license plate they were able to trace to a vehicle and a photo of an identified man.

Fort Worth Detective Pat Henz said Wednesday that once the man was identified, a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service in Oklahoma City tracked down the suspect and arrested him without incident.

Fort Worth police identified the suspect Wednesday morning as 35-year-old Terry Wayne King II. Detectives said after being notified of King's arrest Tuesday they traveled to Oklahoma City where they spoke with the suspect.

"We interviewed him, got the information that makes us very confident that he did cause this," said Henz.

Still, Henz said during a news conference Wednesday that investigators have yet to determine a motive for the attack. He said they looked at all possibilities, including whether the attack was gang related, sexual, trafficking -- and there was no indication that it was any of those.

"I don't have a motive, that's our concern ... that's the one mystery we have not been able to solve," Henz said. "But there was nothing better than to call the dad and let him know that we got this guy. He was very grateful and very appreciative of the work we did."

Months later, Wimana remains hospitalized and officials have not said if she'll make a full recovery. Henz described the girl as a fighter and a survivor, but added that they have not been able have a "good, solid interview" with her due to her injuries.

The girl’s father, Twizere Buhinja, said his daughter’s heart and lungs were damaged when she was choked. Buhinja told NBC 5 doctors say his daughter will need a heart transplant. The child was healthy prior to the attack, according to Buhinja.

The family came to the United States as refugees, escaping war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They have only been in the country a year and a half.

Buhinja said he has felt fearful for other children in the neighborhood, but is relieved to hear police arrested a suspect.

“I feel good because I was scared too much. Right now I feel good because the bad guy, they catch him,” explained Buhinja.

In the days and weeks after the attack, parents in the neighborhood were visibly patrolling the area keeping vigilant watch over their children. Henz recommended that even though this suspect is off the street, parents should continue the effort to ensure the safety of their kids.

"This was a senseless act. A violent act on her. What a horrible thing for and the family to go through," Henz said. "We didn't have a motive and we were definitely concerned about that neighborhood. It's a tough neighborhood."

Henz said there was no known connection between King and Wimana and that there was little to suggest King was known in the community or had spent a lot of time there. He added that investigators do not know of any other similar assaults in Fort Worth, but will examine King's background and where he's worked as a truck driver to see if similar offenses may have been committed elsewhere.

King has been charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. If convicted, King faces 5 to 99 years behind bars for the second-degree felony.

King is expected to be extradited to Tarrant County; it's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

Fort Worth police wished to thank the US Marshals Service, Department of Homeland Security, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Lawton Police Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department for assisting in the investigation.