Man Arrested After Breaking into ATM, Leading Police on Chase

Police arrested a man after they say he broke into an ATM at a south Dallas bank Saturday morning.

It happened at Chase Bank, a little after 4 a.m.

The man, driving a white colored vehicle, then got into a short chase with police.

The man ended up crashing at the intersection of Commerce and Willow Street.

