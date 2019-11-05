Man Accused of Shooting Denton Officer Now Facing New Charges

Antwon Pinkston is in the Denton County Jail as a suspect involved in the shooting of a Denton police officer, Tuesday, October, 29, 2019.

The man accused of shooting a Denton police officer is now facing a new charge.

Antwon Pinkston is now facing Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant charges, according to our media partner KRLD News Radio 1080. Pinkston was already facing Attempted Capital Murder Charges.

Investigators said Pinkston shot Officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr. in the head during a traffic stop.

At last check, the department says Rodriguez Jr. continues to show favorable signs of improvement.

Rodriguez Jr., a five-year veteran of the Denton Police Department, was shot twice, once in the head and once in the leg, during a traffic stop on West University Drive a few minutes after midnight on October 29.

The shooting happened after Rodriguez confronted two people in a car about smelling marijuana, according to court documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Antwon Pinkston and Michele Stacey were booked into the Denton County Jail in connection with the shooting. They were both shot in the arm when a back-up officer returned fire, said Dixon.

Pinkston is charged with attempted capital murder and is held on a $5 million bond. Stacey is jailed only on a probation violation but more charges are possible, police said.

Both suspects were briefly treated for superficial wounds and transferred to the Denton County Jail.