Matthew Gonzalez, 20, is accused of murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend, police said Monday night. (Published Dec. 3, 2019)

A 20-year-old man is accused of murder in the Monday evening stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend, DeSoto police say.

In a news release, police said Matthew Gonzalez is suspected of stabbing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend in the face and body at a home in the 1200 block of Greenbrook Drive.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Matthew Gonzalez was arrested in Irving after police released his picture and an arrest warrant for the crime.

Footage Shows the Moment Shooting Breaks Out in New Orleans, Wounding 10

Security footage rolling just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday captured the moment a suspect opened fire in a popular tourist spot in New Orleans. Ten people were shot, with one of the victims being a 16-year-old. (Published Monday, Dec. 2, 2019)

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.