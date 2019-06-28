Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Seven people are injured and both directions of Interstate 30 are shut down near Hulen Street after a rollover crash in Fort Worth Friday afternoon, officials say.

MedStar Ambulance told NBC 5 that six adults and an infant were riding in the SUV when it rolled over. Of the seven injured, four were critical, two were serious but not life-threatening and one was OK.

Some of the passengers were ejected, though it's unclear at this time which ones, MedStar said.

The injured were taken to various hospitals in Fort Worth including John Peter Smith, Cook Children's and Harris Methodist.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

It is not clear when some or all of the highway will reopen to traffic.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.