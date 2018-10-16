Lotto Customers at Balch Springs Store Hope Luck Strikes Twice

Lottery customers at one North Texas gas station are hoping luck strikes twice. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot was one for the record books.

At $667 million, it’s the largest prize in the history of the game.

Customers at one North Texas gas station are hoping luck strikes twice.

The Quick Trip in Balch Springs is where the most recent Mega Millions jackpot winner bought their ticket.

It was in 2016 for a $49 million jackpot.

People still come from all around the area to buy their tickets there.

“If I'm going to get a ticket, I'm going to get a ticket from here, It’s just something about this store,” said customer Simsmeyun Johnson.

Tuesday’s jackpot beat out a previous record set in 2012.

If no one claims the jackpot, the prize for Friday’s drawing is estimated to be $868 million.