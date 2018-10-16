Lotto Customers at Balch Springs Store Hope Luck Strikes Twice - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Lotto Customers at Balch Springs Store Hope Luck Strikes Twice

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Lotto Customers at Balch Springs Store Hope Luck Strikes Twice

    Lottery customers at one North Texas gas station are hoping luck strikes twice. (Published 32 minutes ago)

    Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot was one for the record books.

    At $667 million, it’s the largest prize in the history of the game.

    Customers at one North Texas gas station are hoping luck strikes twice.

    The Quick Trip in Balch Springs is where the most recent Mega Millions jackpot winner bought their ticket.

    Stunning 'Ice Castles' Slated for Wisconsin Lake

    [CHI-NATL]Stunning 'Ice Castles' Coming to Lake Geneva This Winter
    Ice Castles

    It was in 2016 for a $49 million jackpot.

    People still come from all around the area to buy their tickets there.

    “If I'm going to get a ticket, I'm going to get a ticket from here, It’s just something about this store,” said customer Simsmeyun Johnson.

    Tuesday’s jackpot beat out a previous record set in 2012.

    If no one claims the jackpot, the prize for Friday’s drawing is estimated to be $868 million.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices