Local Shelters Waive Pet Adoption Fees, Need Donations

Black Friday is here to score deals on gifts, but there’s another population that needs your attention -- pets in need of a “furever” home. Adoption fees are being waived at some local animal shelters.

Dallas Animal Services is waiving adoption fees through Monday. All pets will be microchipped, spayed or neutered and vaccinated. Their address and hours are here.

At the Humane Society of North Texas, all cats older than 6 months are free to adopt through the end of November. Go here to find an adoption center near you.

In Irving, all pets 5 years or older are free to adopt throughout November at the Irving Animal Care Campus. Go here for more information.

While you’re out shopping, consider donating pet food, litter, blankets and other supplies to your local animal shelter.

If you’re still looking for a gift, the city of Cleburne has a 2019 calendar called “Rescues and Rescuers” that features the town’s firefighters and police officers along Cleburne Animal Shelter pets. It costs $15 and benefits the Happy Tails Fund to provide emergency or extensive veterinary services to shelter pets, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.