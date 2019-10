A Lewisville man has been convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

A Denton County jury on Thursday found Deonta Childs-Payton guilty and sentenced him to 30 years in prison. He was indicted in May of this year.

Childs-Payton's offenses date back to 2014, prosecutors said.

"We are extremely proud of the victim who bravely took the stand on Tuesday to confront her abuser," read a Facebook post by the Denton County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

No other information was released.