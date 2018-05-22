Lawsuit Challenges Reservoir That Would Supply Water for 1.7 Million North Texas Residents - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Lawsuit Challenges Reservoir That Would Supply Water for 1.7 Million North Texas Residents

The Lower Bois d'Arc Reservois "threatens Plaintiffs' environmental and economic well-being, as well as their basic livelihood"

By Jeff Mosier - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    Lawsuit Challenges Proposed Fannin County Reservoir

    Neighbors of a planned lake that would help quench North Texans' water needs are suing the federal government to block the project. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Neighbors of a planned lake that would help quench North Texans' water needs are suing the federal government to block the project.

    Nine Fannin County residents — each of whom would lose land to the Lower Bois d'Arc Creek Reservoir — filed a lawsuit this month against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Col. Christopher A. Hussin, commander of the corps' Tulsa district. The complaint said the permit issued by the corps violated federal water and environmental laws and asked a judge to revoke that permit.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

