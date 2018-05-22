Lawsuit Challenges Proposed Fannin County Reservoir

Neighbors of a planned lake that would help quench North Texans' water needs are suing the federal government to block the project. (Published 2 hours ago)

Nine Fannin County residents — each of whom would lose land to the Lower Bois d'Arc Creek Reservoir — filed a lawsuit this month against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Col. Christopher A. Hussin, commander of the corps' Tulsa district. The complaint said the permit issued by the corps violated federal water and environmental laws and asked a judge to revoke that permit.

