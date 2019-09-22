Lanes Closed on Both Sides of I-35W in Burleson After Deadly Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Lanes Closed on Both Sides of I-35W in Burleson After Deadly Crash

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 35W are closed after a deadly crash involving multiple cars in Burleson Sunday evening, police say.

    Two people died in the crash, one was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and two were in serious condition, according to MedStar.

    The crash happened near I-35W and Bethesda Road, Burleson police wrote in a tweet.

    All southbound lanes of I-35W were closed and traffic was detoured at Burleson Boulevard as of 7:15 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

    Air ambulances were called to transport those injured in the crash, police said.

