Lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 35W are closed after a deadly crash involving multiple cars in Burleson Sunday evening, police say.

Two people died in the crash, one was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and two were in serious condition, according to MedStar.

The crash happened near I-35W and Bethesda Road, Burleson police wrote in a tweet.

All southbound lanes of I-35W were closed and traffic was detoured at Burleson Boulevard as of 7:15 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Air ambulances were called to transport those injured in the crash, police said.