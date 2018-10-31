Live video from the Kristopher Love sentencing hearing will appear in the player above.

The sentencing phase of the capital murder trial of Kristopher Love, who was convicted last week in the murder of Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher continued Wednesday. Jurors could decide to give him the death penalty or life in prison without parole for his role in the murder-for-hire plot.

Hatcher was shot and killed in the parking garage of her Uptown Dallas apartment building in the fall of 2015.

According to the prosecution, Kristopher Love was hired by Brenda Delgado, who was the jealous ex-girlfriend of Hatcher’s boyfriend.

Delgado later fled to Mexico, before being arrested and brought back in 2016. She spent a brief period of time on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list.

Testimony during the sentencing phase Monday included comments from Hatcher’s friend and former dental school classmate Tami Patano, who spoke about still struggling to deal with the crime.

“I don't do a lot of smiling anymore. I have isolated myself from a lot of my friends. It has affected my marriage, my ability as a mother. It is affecting everything,” Patano said. “And I am not the only one. This is a butterfly effect. Kendra’s murder has affected thousands of people.”