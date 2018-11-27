'Kiss Hunger Goodbye' With the Mistletoe Challenge

A fabulous foursome here in North Texas is attempting to “Kiss Hunger Goodbye” and break a world record.

They call themselves “The Mistlecrew” and they need you to help them feed the hungry in DFW.

While most teenagers are making their, “I want” lists, the Mistlecrew is scheming for good.

“For us, it's really about, 'What can we do to make sure everyone else gets what they want?' and it has just made everything worth so much more,” said original founder, Stella Wrubel.

Quinn, Trevor, Stella and Isabella are back for a seventh year with a big plan. For the past few years, this group has sold mistletoe every December.

“We have a $10, $20 and a $30 one,” Trevor Godkin explained.

Every single dollar raised has gone straight to the North Texas Food Bank.

Last year that meant $60,000!

“We've now fed half a million people which is more meals than all four of us have had combined in our whole lives," Isabella Dickason said.

This year will bring a whole new challenge.

“It really feels great to make a difference in people’s lives. I really like this, I think I'm going to keep going, Wrubel said. "So, the foursome hatched a plan to “Kiss Hunger Goodbye.”

“This Sunday at Klyde Warren Park, we are going to try to break a Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously kissing under the mistletoe,” Quinn Graves said.

They’re asking couples to come to Dallas’ deck park to kiss.

"You have to be 18, it has to be 5 seconds, lip to lip. It has to be 6-inch mistletoe, which is up to us and it doesn't have to be a romantic relationship. Just two people,” Graves explained.

They have set their so-called “success-o-meter” at $70,000 this year. Each couple pays $25 dollars to participate. Every dollar feeds three people in need.

INFORMATION:

Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1-3 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. Click here for additional information.