Kevin Hart Surprises Students at a Dallas High School

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart surprised hundreds of students at Dallas' Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Wednesday morning.

Hart, along with the movie’s producer Will Packer, were at the fine arts school as part of a national tour promoting their new movie, "Night School."

Hundreds of juniors and seniors filed into the school’s auditorium, knowing there was some sort of announcement, but not much else.

Once everyone was settled, Principal Scott Rhudes announced he would be stepping down. There were gasps, even a few tears. Rhudes assured students they would be in good hands.

“I have worked with the district and we have named an interim,” said Rhudes. “If you will join me in welcoming your new, interim principal, Mr. Kevin Hart.”

The crowd of students erupted!

In true comedic fashion, Hart grabbed the microphone and from the start was getting the laughs.

“The first thing we are going to change is that we are going to eat chicken nuggets every day,” joked Hart.

In between the laughs, there was a lesson.

“Nobody knows your talent, except you,” said Hart. “Nobody knows what you are capable of except you. You’re going to hear a bunch of no’s, but guess what no’s do? They make you strong and prepare you for that one yes.”

It was a message that was received loud and clear from the students who were there.

"He made it from the ground up! He wasn’t someone who was born into a rich family. He worked his way to the top. He's so inspiring to so many,” said senior Anecia Forbes.

“When these kinds of supporters come to help the school, it really shows us that this school is making a large impact. It’s really cool to see that we are not going to be forgotten,” said student Messiah Ahmed.

Before leaving, Hart gave all the students who attended Wednesday’s assembly tickets to a special screening of his new moving Wednesday night.

"Night School" opens in theaters Sept. 28.

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts is a public secondary school located in the Arts District of Downtown Dallas. Notable alumni are Grammy award winning artists, dancers, and athletes. Notable celebrity visitors include singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Robert Duvall and Oscar nominated actress, Glenn Close.