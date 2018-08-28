After deliberating for several hours Monday, the jury hearing the case against Roy Oliver for the 2017 murder of Jordan Edwards could not come to a verdict. Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday. (Published 5 hours ago)

Tuesday, jurors began deliberating for a second day in the murder trial of Roy Oliver, the ex-Balch Springs officer standing trial for the shooting death of an unarmed 15-year-old boy.

Monday, jurors worked for eight hours before leaving the court house late in the evening.

An hour into the second day of deliberations, jurors sent two notes to the court. One asked for a transcript of some of Oliver’s testimony, saying jurors were in dispute about whether Oliver said the sound of car glass breaking factored into his decision to shoot.

A second note on Tuesday asked for a copy of a written statement Oliver provided after the shooting. The statement was not admitted in court and the jurors were asked to continue deliberations without it.

Oliver, 38, is also facing two counts of aggravated assault for shooting into a car full of five unarmed teens last April. One of the teens, a front seat passenger, was 15 year old Jordan Edwards. He was shot in the back of the head and died at the scene.

On April 29, 2017, Oliver and a second officer, Tyler Gross, were breaking up a teenage house party when they heard shots outside. Those shots turned out to be unrelated to the teens at the party, but Officer Gross focused on an Impala leaving the party and tried to stop it.

Oliver’s defense said he used deadly force because he believed the driver of the Impala was trying to hit Gross. During the trial, Officer Gross testified he did not believe his life was in danger.

In closing arguments late Monday morning, attorney Bob Gill told the jury it should base its verdict on what Oliver knew at the time of the shooting and not what the jury knows now.

“It doesn’t matter that looking back on it, in hindsight, we’d all make a different decision now,” said Gill. “We have to look at it how Roy Oliver saw it at the time and what he saw was a significant threat to his partner.”

George Lewis, with the Dallas County DA’s Office, told the jury Oliver was reckless when fired into the car, hitting an innocent passenger.

“They go out, they sacrifice, put their life on the line to protect us and keep us safe. To protect and to serve,” said Lewis. “But keep in mind that is their duty to protect and to serve. When we have police officers like the defendant in this case, Roy Oliver, who go out and they hurt our citizens, that’s where it stops. That’s where it must stop and you, as the jury, in these cases today have a say in stopping defendants like Roy Oliver.”

The jury is made up of 10 women and two men. There are two male alternates.

So far in the deliberations, jurors have sent out a total of five notes. Two asked for clarification of specific legal terms in their jury charge. A third on Monday asked for a transcript of Oliver’s testimony on what he saw in the Impala before he fired the shots.

Jurors resumed their deliberations at 8:20 Tuesday morning. Continue to check back here for updates.