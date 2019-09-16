The Dallas County judge in the murder trial against former officer Amber Guyger hopes to make a decision by the end of Monday on a change of venue request.

The defense told Judge Tammy Kemp that past media coverage has made it difficult for a fair jury trial.

The Dallas County jury of 12 was seated Friday night. Eight of them had heard of the case, four had not. Four alternate jurors had heard of the case. Of the total 16, 15 of them hadn't formed an opinion.

Both sides are expected back in court Monday for the hearing. Testimony is set to begin next Monday, Sept. 23.

