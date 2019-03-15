JPS Hospital Fires Elevator Company Weeks After Accident

The head of John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth is now demanding answers from the company that maintains the elevators at the hospital, after a worker was hurt on an elevator earlier this month, Monday, January 28, 2019.

John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth on Friday fired its elevator maintenance company – weeks after an elevator accident left a nurse severely injured.

JPS confirmed it terminated its contract with ThyssenKrupp, also known as TKE, following the Jan. 20 accident.

The nurse, Carren Stratford, was critically injured when she was crushed when she got trapped by the elevator as it went up.

“Until recently, both sides had been happy with this relationship,” ThyssenKrupp said in a statement.

The company took over the contract in 2014.

“We are now ready to assist its new elevator service provider in any way that we can to ensure a smooth and seamless transition,” ThyssenKrupp said. “We remain committed to the safety of those that rely on the elevators at JPS Hospital.”