Irvin Gets Clean Bill Of Health After Cancer Scare

According to a post published by Michael Irvin on his Instagram account, the Hall of Famer does not have throat cancer.

Irvin posted about undergoing a biopsy test at a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday, but has since announced his tests came back “100% clean”.

View this post on Instagram Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you ALL for Praying. I spoke with Dr St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!! It is impossible to express my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming out pour of love, support and prayers. I was on my threshing floor dealing with the stronghold of fear. You all covered and encourage me. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 To God be the Glory🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) on Mar 31, 2019 at 8:26am PDT

Irvin wrote about losing his voice nearly two months ago after he cheered on the Cowboys during their 13-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 29. That’s when doctors suggested he should schedule a throat biopsy.

The post reads,

Former Cowboys running back, Emmitt Smith, posted about the good news on his Instagram account also.