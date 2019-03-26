Irvin Undergoes Tests for Throat Cancer: Instagram Post

A livestream of NBC 5 News at 6 will begin shortly in the above video player.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin underwent a biopsy to test for throat cancer at a Los Angeles hospital earlier this week, the Hall of Famer wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Irvin wrote he lost his voice for nearly two months after he cheered on the Cowboys during their 13-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 29, and that doctors advised him to schedule a throat biopsy.

The procedure was performed either Sunday or Monday -- the Instagram post is not clear -- at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Irvin's father died of throat cancer at 51 years old, he wrote in the post.

View this post on Instagram ‪Spent Sun & Mon in LA at UCLA medical Health (Ronald Reagan Hospital) doing health test. I would not usually do this but this I need to share. Growing up in the ghetto of Ft Lauderdale the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR. I did! As a football player the no fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field but sometimes off the field it’s been a curse and a liability. This past football season after the @dallascowboys beat the @Saints i was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2months. After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation. So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy. To give background I share with you that I lost my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance🙏🏾🙏🏾I will continue to pray for your fams protection and prosperity as well. May God Bless us all 🙏🏾🙏🏾‬ A post shared by Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) on Mar 26, 2019 at 2:06pm PDT

"This demon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life," Irvin wrote. "So saying I am afraid this time is a big, big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!! [sic]"

In the post, Irvin also asked his Instagram followers for prayers.

The Cowboys selected Irvin with the 11th overall pick in the 1988 draft. He played 12 seasons with Dallas and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.