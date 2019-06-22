Infant Formula Sold at Walmart Recalled, Metal Possibly in Product

Perrigo is recalling Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron due to the potential presence of metal pieces being inside the powder, Saturday, June 22, 2019.

The product was sold exclusively at Walmart.

The product was sold in 35 oz., 992-gram containers.

Consumers can look for a Lot Code of C26EVFV and a "use by" date of February 26, 2021.

Anyone who may have one of these recalled products can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The total number of containers affected by the recall is 23,388.

No other products have been impacted by the recall.