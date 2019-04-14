To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Lawmaker Urges Gas Meter Oversight, 'We Want to Make Sure ... the Public is Safe'

A Texas lawmaker is pushing for stronger oversight of potentially dangerous gas meters that are within striking distance of passing motorists, after NBC 5 Investigates and the Dallas Morning News reported areas of concern. Click here to read more about this story.

Fort Worth SWAT Deploys New, Non-Lethal Weapon to Lasso Suspects

Fort Worth Police Department SWAT officers are the first in the country to deploy a new, non-lethal weapon that uses a rope to lasso a person's arms or legs. Part Spiderman, part Batman, the gadget is brand new to police. SWAT officers used it just last week on an armed suspect, a man who had barricaded himself in a house. Click here to read more about this story.

North Texas Community Steps Up to Support Family in Need

Community members in Aledo recently came together to donates money and time to build family in need a new home. Click here to read more about this story.

Denton Woman Falls Victim to Puppy Scam on Facebook

A woman in Denton said she fell for a puppy scam on Facebook that cost her $700. She and her 6-year-old daughter were heartbroken, and they called NBC 5 Responds for help. Click here to read more about this story.

Rare J.R.R. Tolkien Book Returned to UNT with a Story of its Own

A very rare book lost for 45 years has found its way back to the University of North Texas. It's a first edition of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' that made it home after an adventure of its own. Click here to read more about this story.

