Dallas Mayor Surprised by Punishment For Ex-DCS Board President -- "It Just Blows Me Away"

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said he was surprised and dismayed that the former board president of Dallas County Schools is not going to prison for his role in the DCS criminal conspiracy.

North Texas Army Veteran Mourns Loss of K-9 Combat Partner

A North Texas Army veteran is mourning the loss of his K-9 combat partner. The two were deployed together for several tours of duty in the Middle East. Dino was more than a loving pet and a constant companion for Darrin Beheler of Arlington.

Esophageal Cancer Discovered in Mother Following Stillbirth

April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month and in 2019, 17,650 new esophageal cancer cases were diagnosed, according to the American Cancer Society. Doctors in Dallas said they've seen an increase in esophageal cancer rates, possibly because of the nationwide increase in obesity. They said obesity can lead to chronic acid reflux, a risk factor for esophageal cancer. For a Tarrant County mother diagnosed at age 34, years of acid reflux problems contributed to her cancer, according to doctors.

Emotional, Tearful End to Dirk Nowitzki's Career

Wednesday saw a final farewell to Dirk Nowitzki, a true professional basketball icon. The shot clock on Nowitzki's 21-season career reached zero in his final game played against the Spurs in San Antonio.

#SomethingGood: Surprise Visit From Soldier

A heartwarming Facebook post about a surprise visit from a familiar face: a soldier's long-overdue homecoming here in North Texas.

