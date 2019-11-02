The livestream of an Allen woman's brain surgery, an explosive lightning strike and the sweet connection between two North Texas princess are some of the top stories from the week of Oct. 27 through Nov. 2, 2019.

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Shot Denton Police Officer Showing More Signs of Responsiveness

A Denton police officer shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning remains in critical but stable condition Wednesday and is showing signs of improvement, according to Chief of Police Frank Dixon. To read more about this story, click here.

Lightning Blasts Crater Into Fort Worth Parking Lot

A powerful lightning bolt hit a Fort Worth parking lot Wednesday morning, opening a 15-foot hole in the concrete, authorities say. The Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted lightning struck near a Chevron gas station, at the intersection of Shadydell Drive and Boat Club Road, just before sunrise. To read more about this story, click here.

Tens of Thousands Watch Allen Woman Stream Her Brain Surgery on Facebook While Awake

On Tuesday morning, 25-year-old Jenna Schardt underwent brain surgery at Methodist Dallas Medical Center while conscious in order to remove a mass of blood vessels in her brain - and thousands tuned in to watch the procedure live on Facebook. To read more about this story, click here.

New Option for Homeowners Looking to Sell

More people are turning to iBuyers when they want to sell their home fast but what is the trade-off for a quick sale? To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: Girl, 5, Finds Friendship From Princess Aurora

Some parents in Ellis County are celebrating something good. Their little girl, Zoe, just turned five, and we were invited to her birthday party. You'd think Zoe Knight was the guest of honor, and she was. But, a close second was Knight's very own fairy princess. To read more about this story, click here.

