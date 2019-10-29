Jenna Schardt will undergo brain surgery at Methodist Dallas Medical Center while conscious in order to remove a mass of blood vessels in her brain. (Published Oct. 29, 2019)

Tuesday morning, 25-year-old Jenna Schardt will undergo brain surgery at Methodist Dallas Medical Center while conscious in order to remove a mass of blood vessels in her brain – and she wants the public there with her.

When surgeons approached Schardt about broadcasting her surgery on Facebook, there was no hesitation, according to Methodist Dallas.

A portion of the brain surgery procedure will be streamed on Methodist Dallas’ Facebook page starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and will be narrated by Methodist’s chief of neurosurgery Dr. Nimesh Patel. Patel will also take viewer questions live.

ONLINE: Methodist Dallas Medical Center Facebook Page

