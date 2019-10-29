A Dallas Woman is Streaming Her Brain Surgery on Facebook While Awake - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
A Dallas Woman is Streaming Her Brain Surgery on Facebook While Awake

Schardt won’t feel any pain on the surface of her brain, according to surgeons

By Dom DiFurio - The Dallas Morning News

Published 45 minutes ago

    Jenna Schardt will undergo brain surgery at Methodist Dallas Medical Center while conscious in order to remove a mass of blood vessels in her brain.

    Tuesday morning, 25-year-old Jenna Schardt will undergo brain surgery at Methodist Dallas Medical Center while conscious in order to remove a mass of blood vessels in her brain – and she wants the public there with her.

    When surgeons approached Schardt about broadcasting her surgery on Facebook, there was no hesitation, according to Methodist Dallas.

    A portion of the brain surgery procedure will be streamed on Methodist Dallas’ Facebook page starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and will be narrated by Methodist’s chief of neurosurgery Dr. Nimesh Patel. Patel will also take viewer questions live.

    ONLINE: Methodist Dallas Medical Center Facebook Page

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

