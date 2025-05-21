Dallas leaders unveil sweeping downtown public safety strategy

On Wednesday, Dallas city leaders are announcing a bold new initiative designed to make Downtown Dallas safer and more welcoming — a plan they say is already showing results.

The initiative, dubbed “Safe in the City,” is the product of 15 months of research and active collaboration between a coalition of civic organizations, city departments, law enforcement, transportation agencies, and nonprofits.

“It’s the culmination of over a year’s worth of work, really looking at how we can improve downtown,” said Jennifer Scripps, President and CEO of Downtown Dallas, Inc., which is spearheading the initiative.

Scripps said the plan addresses both crime and chronic homelessness — two issues long intertwined in urban cores — with a goal of creating a safer, more vibrant environment in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when Dallas is expected to host millions of visitors.

INCREASED POLICE PRESENCE

One of the most visible changes already underway is a greater law enforcement presence downtown.

Starting last fall, the Dallas Police Department increased its downtown patrols through horseback, bicycle, and on-foot community policing. DART Police and private security teams from local businesses have also joined the effort.

“DPD has really stepped up, but so has DART, so has all of the private security at the companies,” Scripps said. “We’re better coordinated now than ever before.”

Scripps said crime is down 29% since January 1st this year.

The city has now surpassed 100 police officers assigned to Downtown Dallas and plans to increase that number to 130 by midsummer.

Officials are also finalizing a location for a new downtown police substation, which would serve as a permanent hub for officers, a long-missing piece of infrastructure in one of the largest U.S. cities without a police storefront downtown.

“We are hoping to announce the downtown substation location within the next 60 to 90 days,” Scripps said. “That’s one of the very first tangible things people are going to hear about and see.”

ADDRESSING HOMELESSNESS

Alongside its safety strategy, the initiative is taking a compassionate and targeted approach to homelessness.

According to Peter Brodsky, Chair of Housing Forward, the downtown area has effectively “resolved unsheltered homelessness,” meaning that although people may continue to cycle through the area, no one should be living on the streets for long.

“What we've been doing for the last year is housing every single person who's living outside in downtown,” Brodsky said. “It doesn't mean that you'll never see anyone who's unhoused again downtown, but what it means is that nobody will be sleeping downtown.”

Since last summer, more than 250 individuals have been rehoused through coordinated outreach by the initiative’s street outreach team and other social service agencies.

The strategy involves bringing services directly to encampments or individuals on the street – literally having professionals in behavioral health support, ID assistance, substance use treatment, and long-term case management approach individuals in person so that there are no barriers to assistance.

“Everything that they need, not only to become housed, but to have the support they need afterwards to stay housed," said Brodsky.

Of the 250, there were 27 individuals who were categorized into a ‘complex needs workgroup,’ Brodsky explained. Those are the people who have severe health, mental, and substance use issues that they were not able to be placed in housing and be successful without intensive medical or behavioral support.

“For them, every story is different. Sometimes it's about getting them into a hospital, a setting where they can heal from their physical health issues."

Additionally, Brodsky said police will be ensuring that no one is sleeping on downtown streets.

"If somebody is unhoused downtown, there's going to be compassionate enforcement, not just, 'Hey, you can't be here,' but ‘Let me put you in touch with the resources where you can be housed,’” he said.

LOOKING AHEAD

Those behind the initiative emphasized that it is not a one-time fix, but rather the beginning of a longer-term effort to reshape downtown’s future — one that balances economic development, public safety, and human services.

“How do we make it safer, make it more attractive, and meet the needs of homeless people who need extra care — all with an eye toward economic development?” Scripps said. “If downtown is not healthy, the city is not healthy.”

Still, both Scripps and Brodsky acknowledge that challenges remain.

“There have been some incidents that have grabbed headlines,” Scripps said. “We are proud that downtown is relatively safe, but people need to know that this is in the works. It’s happening and it’s going to continue to happen.”

Brodsky added that homelessness continues to rise across the region, largely due to economic pressures.

“The simple fact is that housing prices have risen dramatically faster than wages,” he said. “But it’s not something that should discourage us. We’ve got the strategy that works — housing people quickly and surrounding them with resources.”

City leaders hope this unified approach — combining public safety, human services, and economic revitalization — will create a more welcoming downtown for residents, workers, and the global audience set to arrive in 2026.