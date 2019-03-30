To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.
In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.
Racing Against Time, DEA Agents Snatch Deadly Drug From Suitcases at DFW Airport
NBC 5 Investigates learned on March 26 the Drug Enforcement Agency recently intercepted a passenger with two suitcases containing fentanyl, a powerful and dangerous drug agent have never before seen on a commercial flight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Click here to read more on the exclusive story.
Throat Cancer Can Be Treated If Caught Early
Former Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin is being tested for throat cancer, which he wrote about on Instagram Tuesday. Doctors say that throat cancer is rare and if it's caught early, it can be treated with minimally invasive surgery. Click here to read more on this story.
Drunk Driver Slams Into Couple's Home, Insurance Company Goes Silent
A drunk driver crashed into Richardson couple's home, destroying their fence in the process. When they couldn't get an insurance company to pay for the broken fence, they called NBC 5 Responds. Click here to read the story.
Arlington Police Drone Helps SWAT Nab Wanted Man
Arlington police are crediting their drone Aviation Unit in helping SWAT officers make an arrest while serving a narcotics warrant earlier this month. According to the department, on March 15 SWAT officers were serving a warrant when a known offender attempted to escape arrest by jumping out of a bedroom window. To read more about this story, click here.
Blind Artist Uses Touch and Texture to Create Paintings
Next month, LSA Burger in Denton will kick off their Fourth annual mural art project, transforming their rooftop into a massive art showcase. Each year, six artists are featured, but there's one artist that stands out above the rest. To read more about this story, click here.
