To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Racing Against Time, DEA Agents Snatch Deadly Drug From Suitcases at DFW Airport

NBC 5 Investigates learned on March 26 the Drug Enforcement Agency recently intercepted a passenger with two suitcases containing fentanyl, a powerful and dangerous drug agent have never before seen on a commercial flight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Click here to read more on the exclusive story.

DEA Agents Find Fentanyl in Suitcases at DFW Airport

Acting on a tip, DEA agents intercepted two suitcases at DFW Airport containing fentanyl - one of the most dangerous drugs in the world. (Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019)

Throat Cancer Can Be Treated If Caught Early



Former Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin is being tested for throat cancer, which he wrote about on Instagram Tuesday. Doctors say that throat cancer is rare and if it's caught early, it can be treated with minimally invasive surgery. Click here to read more on this story.

Throat Cancer Can Be Treated If Caught Early

Former Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin's throat cancer scare shines a spotlight on head and neck cancer awareness. (Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

Drunk Driver Slams Into Couple's Home, Insurance Company Goes Silent

A drunk driver crashed into Richardson couple's home, destroying their fence in the process. When they couldn't get an insurance company to pay for the broken fence, they called NBC 5 Responds. Click here to read the story.

Drunk Driver Slams Into Home, Insurance Company Goes Silent

A drunk driver crashed into Richardson couple's home, destroying their fence in the process. When they couldn't get an insurance company to pay for the broken fence, they called NBC 5 Responds. (Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

Arlington Police Drone Helps SWAT Nab Wanted Man

Arlington police are crediting their drone Aviation Unit in helping SWAT officers make an arrest while serving a narcotics warrant earlier this month. According to the department, on March 15 SWAT officers were serving a warrant when a known offender attempted to escape arrest by jumping out of a bedroom window. To read more about this story, click here.

Arlington Police Drone Helps SWAT Nab Wanted Man

Video released by the Arlington Police Department shows how their Aviation Unit, a drone, can be used to help capture a man attempting to avoid capture during the execution of a drug warrant. (Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

Blind Artist Uses Touch and Texture to Create Paintings

Next month, LSA Burger in Denton will kick off their Fourth annual mural art project, transforming their rooftop into a massive art showcase. Each year, six artists are featured, but there's one artist that stands out above the rest. To read more about this story, click here.

Blind Artist Uses Touch and Texture to Create Paintings

LSA Burger in Denton will kick off their fourth annual mural art project next month, transforming their rooftop into a massive art showcase. (Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.