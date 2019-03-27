Drunk Driver Slams Into Home, Insurance Company Goes Silent

A drunk driver crashed into Richardson couple's home, destroying their fence in the process. When they couldn't get an insurance company to pay for the broken fence, they called NBC 5 Responds. (Published 38 minutes ago)

Darvi and Jon Moore were looking forward to a relaxing evening after celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

But when they were on their way home, they noticed flashing lights and first responders surrounding the area.

"We have four dogs and I didn't know if my dogs were dead, if they got out. I literally jumped out of the car before he could get the car stopped," Darvi said.

Thanks to a neighbor, their dogs made it out OK. But their backyard looked like a disaster had occurred.

"It was bricks, it was car parts, everything was in our yard," Darvi said.

They learned a drunk driver crashed through a church parking lot and slammed into their fence.

The driver survived and, fortunately, he had insurance with Allstate.

"I wanted to know, do we just fix the part where the car came through or do we fix the whole thing so that it looks nice," Darvi said. "The representative said no, we are taking 100 percent responsibility for this. Get it fixed correctly."

So, that's what the couple did.

They paid $4,700 for a new fence and landscaping and waited for Allstate to call them back.

"No communication for weeks," Darvi said. "Crickets. Nothing."

Twenty-three days later, the couple said an adjuster called them to get their own estimate.

"The fence is fixed already. Everything's done, so I can't get an estimate on what was damaged because it's no longer there. Everything's finished," John said.

They eventually got an email from Allstate with a copy of a check for $17,000.

But there was one problem.

"When I look at the email a little closer, it was made out to the church next door, but with our address," Darvi said.

The check was sent to them on accident, which caused more frustration for this couple.

So, when they couldn't get Allstate to pay their claim, they called NBC 5 Responds.

"We've seen you do other results for other people and I thought, 'Man, she's a pistol,' so I want someone who's loaded for battle to go after Allstate," Darvi said.

NBC 5 Responds reached out to an Allstate spokesperson who quickly responded and said they've reviewed the couple's claim and agreed to pay for the full damages.

Allstate said their original offer was for the actual damage that was done to the fence, not the whole fence.

But after the couple had already paid the damage, they wanted to make them whole again.

Not long after, the couple's $4,700 was back in their bank account.