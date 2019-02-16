To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

'Malnourished' Children Found Locked in Dog Kennel on Wise County Property, Parents Charged

North Texas deputies discovered four young children in a "state of neglect," in rural Wise County Tuesday; two of the children were being held inside a small locked dog kennel. To read more about this story, click here.

Fort Worth Overpaid 74 City Workers and Now Wants the Money Back

The City of Fort Worth mistakenly paid $54,000 in overtime to 74 employees in 2017 and early 2018, according to an audit. And now the city says it has no choice but to ask for the money back. To read more about this story, click here.

Texas Mother Survives Massive Heart Attack Related to Pregnancy

A young Texas mother is opening up how her pregnancy may have caused the heart attack that almost killed her. Doctors say what happened is rare, but the device keeping her alive is just as miraculous as her survival. To read more about this story, click here.

North Texas Shaping Airports Of The Future

The airports of the future will have high-tech features that make the flying experience less stressful and more enjoyable, and Dallas is playing a role in that transformation. To read more about this story, click here.

Liver Transplant Survivor Plans to Run Cowtown 7 Months After Surgery

In less than a year, an Irving man will go from receiving a liver transplant to running the Cowtown marathon. Mike Barker would be what many consider a running machine. He's run not only the Cowtown before, but several other half and full marathons in Portland, Big Sur, Vancouver, Quebec, and more. However, what Barker didn't know at the time was that all of these races were preparing him for one of the biggest challenges he would face. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.