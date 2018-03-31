I-45 Southbound Closed After FedEx Truck Plunges Off Bridge - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
I-45 Southbound Closed After FedEx Truck Plunges Off Bridge

By Cody Lillich

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Deadly Crash Involving FedEx Driver

    A driver of a FedEx truck is dead after being involved in a four-vehicle crash in Dallas early Saturday.

    A driver of a FedEx truck has died after being involved in a crash overnight in Dallas.

    Just before 3 a.m. Saturday a four-vehicle crash happened on southbound Interstate 45 near Overton Road. One of the vehicles involved, a FedEx semi truck crashed into the side of the bridge and the driver's cab fell off the bridge.

    The semi caught fire in the crash and officials declared the driver dead on the scene. One of the other vehicles involved also caught fire but the driver was able to escape. 

    Three people in the three other vehicles were reportedly uninjured. 

    As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the southbound lanes of Interstate 45 continue to be closed while crews remove the FedEx truck.

