The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close the east and westbound Interstate 30 main lanes from Farm-to-Market Road 157/Collins Street to Texas 161/President George Bush Turnpike from 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 9, to 5 a.m., Monday, Nov. 12, for the removal of the southbound Texas 360 Frontage Road bridge.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-30 will be detoured to southbound FM 157/Collins Street, then to eastbound Texas 180/Division Street, and then to the northbound Texas 161 frontage road to the eastbound I-30 direct connector ramp, which will remain toll free during the detour. Motorists can then use eastbound I-30. Westbound I-30 motorists will take the opposite detour.

Texas 360 access to I-30 will be directed through the 180/Division Street interchange.

The $233 million I-30/360 interchange project will transform the original 1950s Dallas-Fort Worth Turnpike cloverleaf design into a modern, fully-directional interchange with connection ramps for all movements between I-30 and 360. The improvements to the area will increase safety, connectivity and mobility for motorists.

You can see all Texas road conditions by visiting: DriveTexas™.