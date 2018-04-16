I-20 Public Meeting In Fort Worth To Discuss Widening

A public meeting will be held in Benbrook to discuss the decision to widen Interstate 20 from Winscott Road to Bryant Irving on Monday, April 16.

The proposed project would relieve main lane traffic and enhance safety and mobility.

The plans include widening I-20 by adding an auxiliary lane in each direction from Winscott Road to Bryant Irvin Road with possible plans to add a lane in each direction in the future.

Sound walls are another addition talked about in the project.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the meeting will display maps and drawings to illustrate the project.

The meeting will be held at the Christ Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church located at 6116 Southwest Boulevard in Fort Worth from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The meeting is open to anyone interested in the projected project and visitors may come and go as they please.

For more information on the project, visit the TxDOT website, keyword: I-20 Benbrook.









Boston Unites On 5th Anniversary of Marathon Bombings