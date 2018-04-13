Son Arrested, Charged With Murder in Father's Death

Lonnie Benjamin Moore Jr., 18-years-old, is placed in custody without incident on Thursday.

A Hurst teenager is in custody, suspected of fatally shooting his father Wednesday night.



Hurst police were called after gunfire was heard on the 400 block of Michael Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area but were told by residents that the people involved in the incident ran away. They impounded a truck they believed may have been involved and recovered a number of spent shell casings.



At nearly midnight Thursday, residents arrived home to find a deceased man on the ground at the back of their driveway -- and again a call was made to police.

The man was later identified as 41-year-old Lonnie Moore. On Thursday, the victim's son, 18-year-old Lonnie Benjamin Moore Jr., was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with murder.

Moore is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail. Bail has not been assigned and it's not clear if he has an attorney. Officials have not yet said what led them to believe the victim's son was involved in the fatal shooting.



Homicide detectives are searching for additional evidence and further details have not yet been confirmed by police.

