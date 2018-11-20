Hundreds Remember Keller Teen Killed in Mysterious Shooting

Mystery surrounds the shooting death of a Keller teenager. Sixteen-year-old Chris Mosley was shot on Saturday while he was with at least two friends at a house in Northlake. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Mystery surrounds the shooting death of a Keller teenager. Sixteen-year-old Chris Mosley was shot on Saturday while he was with at least two friends at a house in Northlake.

Northlake police are investigating the shooting. Chief Robert Crawford told NBC 5 that investigators are not ready to say whether it was accidental. They do not believe it was suicide, are speaking with everyone involved and are not searching for anyone else.

As they wait for answers, more than 350 friends and family turned out for a candlelight vigil Tuesday night to remember Mosley. Many were dressed in his favorite color, red.

Mosley's sister Jada Mosley told NBC 5 he was her rock and her best friend. They recently lost their mom, which drew them even closer together.

She added that he enjoyed playing for the Timber Creek High School football team and more than anything, he loved being with people and making them smile.

"He touched so many people, no one will ever forget him because he did so much for everybody. I know for me, I'm going to take this and just push forward," Jada Mosley said. "Make sure this never happens to anybody again, that we make sure that we stay safe and that we know if we're in a bad situation and someone's doing something it's not worth it. If someone's doing something stupid just get out."

A tweet from the football team's account called what happened a "terrible accident."

Chris Mosley's funeral will be held this Friday at Fellowship of the Parks at 3 p.m. All are welcome, the family just asked that you wear bright colors to celebrate Mosley's life.