Girls Inc. of Tarrant County will take their "Strong, Smart and Bold" message to the streets of downtown Fort Worth, for their Day of the Girl Celebration on Friday.

Hundreds of girls, prominent women, men, corporate groups, community networks and schools from across Tarrant County are expected to gather for the event celebrating the International Day of the Girl.

In 2011, as a result of youth advocacy around the world, Oct. 11 was recognized as the International Day of the Girl. The mission is to help galvanize worldwide enthusiasm for goals to better girls’ lives, providing an opportunity for them to show leadership and reach their full potential.





Festivities will kick-off at 2 p.m. with a rally on the steps of the Tarrant County Courthouse. To commemorate the day, a proclamation from the City and Girls Inc. Girls’ Bill of Rights will be read aloud. Then participants and supporters lead by drum lines and cheer quads will parade down Main Street to take part in a Celebration Rally in Sundance Square.

MORE:www.GirlsIncTarrant.org

Coral Simpkins-Mims and Valerie Salter with Girls Inc. of Tarrant County contributed to this report.