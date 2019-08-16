Hundreds Honor El Paso Shooting Victim Margie Reckard at Public Prayer Service - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Hundreds Honor El Paso Shooting Victim Margie Reckard at Public Prayer Service

By Kayla Melson / KTSM 9 El Paso News

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    KTSM 9 News El Paso
    Hundreds of people from El Paso and beyond attended services Friday evening for Margie Reckard, one of the 22 victims killed in the Walmart mass shooting on Aug. 3.

    With no family in town, Reckard's widower, Antonio Basco, invited the public to join him in honoring her life at the La Paz Faith – Perches Funeral Home.

    "El Paso cares!" one person exclaimed during the service. "Las Cruces cares!" yelled another.

    The funeral home initially made the request on behalf of Basco on Tuesday, who was married to Reckard for 22 years.

    You can read the full story from our NBC sister station KTSM 9 News in El Paso by clicking here.

