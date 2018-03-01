Hundreds Say Goodbye to Young Girl Killed in House Explosion

Hundreds of people came to mourn 12-year-old Linda Michelle Rogers on Thursday. Rogers was killed in an explosion at her northwest Dallas home last Friday. The cause was a suspected gas leak. (Published Thursday, March 1, 2018)

Hundreds of people came to mourn 12-year-old Linda Michelle Rogers on Thursday. Rogers was killed in an explosion at her northwest Dallas home last Friday. The cause was a suspected gas leak.

"I just don't understand, why her?" asked Emiliano Vanegas, Rogers' former cheerleading partner. "She was the most innocent person you ever met."

The service was held at Park Cities Presbyterian Church because Rogers' home church, Cristo Rey Presbyterian Church, was not big enough to hold the number of mourners expected Thursday night. Many who came wore white. Many were young, like the girl they came to mourn.

HOW TO HELP:GoFundMe page for Linda Rogers' family fund.

Prayer Vigil Held for Home Explosion Victim

The mother of the 12-year-old girl killed in Friday's house explosion in Dallas spoke out for the first time on Sunday night. She told a crowd gathered near Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center that her daughter Linda Michellita Rogers was dedicated to her family, her faith and cheerleading. (Published Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018)

"It's like she was just a bundle of joy," Vanegas said, smiling. "She's what the word 'cheerleading' means. She's always cheerful."

During the service, Rogers, known by friends as "Michellita," was remembered for her dimples and for having a big, beautiful smile.

"The times I've been with her I've been really happy," said friend, Itzel Salzaer, as she held back tears. "Now I don't know what I'm gonna do, because she's not with me anymore."

Kenya Scott, 10, came to the funeral in her cheerleading uniform. She had these words for the Rogers family, "It'll be OK."

The burial service for Rogers is Friday at 3 p.m at Hughes Family Tribute Center in Dallas.

The Cristo Rey Presbyterian Church set up a benevolence fund to help the Rogers family with expenses.

12-Year-Old Victim of Deadly House Explosion Identified

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in a deadly house explosion as 12-year-old Linda Rogers, also known as Michellita. (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

Donations can be made payable to: Cristo Presbyterian Church

Memo line: Rogers Family Assistance Fund

Address: P.O. Box 540324, Dallas, TX 75354.



There is also a GoFundMe page, if you would like to contribute.