How to Give Back While Giving Thanks This Holiday Season

There are ways you can give back to those in need this entire holiday season.

This week is a busy week: We're shopping, we're cooking, we're eating and we're looking for the best Black Friday deal.

But, this time of year can sometimes distract us from something far more important than all of that — giving back.

There are ways you can give back to those in need this entire holiday season.

Thousands of seniors, special needs adults and children across North Texas participating in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program are in need of donations. When you select an Angel, each tag lists the first name, age, gender, clothing sizes, wish item and need item. Click here to see where you can find an Angel Tree.

Volunteers at Warren United Methodist Church in South Dallas are gearing up for a huge feast to feed hundreds of people on Thursday. They'll also be sorting donations for a snack, hygiene, coat and blanket donation drive.

Of course, it takes an army of volunteers to get all of this work done. They are still looking for volunteers to help them in the kitchen and to sort through donated items.

And if you're in the spirit of giving back this season, here's a list of opportunities for you courtesy of local non-profit, Volunteer Now:

Dec. 2: Salvation Army command center needs some "elves" to collect and sort gifts from santa's helper.

Dec. 7: Goodwill needs people to help sort shoes in Dallas.

Dec. 14: The Joseph Storehouse in Haltom City needs volunteers for their annual Christmas compassion event.

Dec. 14: The Community Enrichment Center in North Richland Hills needs volunteers at their big event for families.

Dec. 21: Toys for Tots needs help unloading and sorting toys on at Mary Wesley Ministries in Murphy.

All Season: The Network needs help at their food pantry in Richardson.

All Season: The Giving Tree project at Stonebriar Mall in Frisco needs a booth attendant as well.

Volunteer Now CEO Tammy Richards talked to NBC 5 about the importance of putting others first this season.

“Well, I think we're all so blessed so it's important to think outside our own little world and how you can bring those similar blessings to others," said Volunteer Now CEO Tammy Richards. "You can take your skills, your talent, your time and actually do something that makes a difference in your community."

She said there are many different needs here in the Metroplex.

"There's a growing homelessness issue, there's an issue with domestic violence, children who need mentors and just need friends," she said. "It is so nice that you can actually see the people you're helping and actually establish some long term relationships with these non-profits, because they have needs and their clients have needs all throughout the year."

Volunteer Now can help connect you with a non-profit in need. They work with 3,500 groups and get them connected to thousands of volunteers.

If you want to be a servant to the community and volunteer to help some organizations in the next month, just go to www.voly.org to look for opportunities.