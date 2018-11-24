The holiday shopping frenzy continued on Saturday.

Dozens of stores and restaurants across North Texas participated in “Small Business Saturday”.

In 2010, American Express launched the event as a way to encourage people to shop small and local, rather than at big-box retailers and online.

“People are so inclined to hop on their computers and shop without coming into the stores and having a real organic experience,” said Cody Ellison, who has three stores in the Bishop Arts area in Dallas.

This is Ellison’s 7th year to participate in the event.

Dozens of people were out shopping in Bishop Arts on Saturday purchasing unique items, some of them handmade.

“This is all about community, and being able to go and support people we love and know,” said Kristi Soto, a shopper.

Since Small Business Saturday started, U.S. customers have reported spending an estimated total of $85 billion at independent retailers and restaurants.