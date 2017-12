There's no doubt a hospital is one of the last places most families hope to find themselves Christmas day. That's why nurses at one North Texas hospital continue to help families of Christmases past continue a tradition aimed at making the stay a little more joyous. (Published Monday, Dec. 25, 2017)

There’s no doubt a hospital is one of the last places most families hope to find themselves Christmas day. That’s why nurses at one North Texas hospital continue to help families of Christmases past continue a tradition aimed at making the stay a little more joyous.

It was about ten years ago when a basket showed up at the nurse’s station in the Neuro-Trauma ICU unit at Medical City Arlington.

While nurses say gifts this time of year aren’t unusual, this one was a little different.

“They were like no, no, no, no. The basket’s not for you. It’s actually for you to give to another family member who’s spending their Christmas here,” said supervisor Briggette Boolos.

So together, the nurses chose a deserving family who could use a little added holiday cheer. They gifted the basket, filled with hospital necessities like blankets, socks and toiletries, and thought that was the end of the story. Then it reappeared the next year and the next and the next.

“They want to share their experience with someone else and let them know they’re not the only ones going through this,” said Boolos.

Boolos says every year, the nurses worry the tradition will finally run its course. Then the basket shows up, and they get the chance to surprise another family. This year it was Kemily Sims.

“They came in with all the nurses and presented it to me and explained the story behind it, and I was overwhelmed,” said Sims.

This Christmas, Sims is on day 14 of a hospital stay with her husband who suffers from sarcoidosis. The disease, which scars his lungs, makes it tough to recover from illnesses like pneumonia.

“My husband couldn’t breathe. He had the chills. He was very weak,” said Sims.

This year alone they’ve been in and out of the hospital four times, but she says this stay has been the worst.

“I’ve left the hospital probably 2 times since I’ve been here. I’ve spent every night here at the hospital with him,” said Sims.

Nurses say that’s why they chose Sims to receive the basket. After multiple stays, she’s become more like family.

“It was a big surprise. It was super special, and the whole thought behind everything was just… whoever thought of it, just thank you. It does make your heart feel warm, especially this time of year. When you’re going through so much,” said Sims.

Sims has already said she won't drop the ball with plans to deliver her own basket next year when her husband's back home and healthy.

“I can’t wait. I can’t wait to shop for the stuff and fill it up and make it real pretty. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to bring it back," said Sims.

That return visit is why nurses say the tradition means so much to them. It's a chance to see the family's they so lovingly cared for on the other side of their darkest times.

They just hope some day, they'll be able to thank the family who first started their cherished tradition.