Hispanics are poised to become the largest segment of the Texas population in the next three years, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bur.

The figures, first reported by the Texas Tribune, show 1.9 million Latinos moved to Texas from 2010 to 2018 -- more than whites, blacks and Asians combined.

"Surprising in one sense, not so surprising in the other," said Carlos Flores, the only Latino member on the Fort Worth City Council.

What's surprising isn't the change, he said. It's the pace.

"We all knew that changes were coming," Flores said. "We look around, we see that our citizenry is changing. Our demographics are changing, right? But the rate at which it's happening is astounding."

The numbers showed, in 2018, nine Hispanics moved to Texas for every white person, the Tribune reported.

In 2018, the U.S. Census says 1.9 million Hispanics moved to Texas.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

John Hernandez, president of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said it's all about diversity and inclusion.

"There's not that much difference between our cultures," Hernandez said. "Overall, first and foremost, we're family oriented. We're community oriented. And here in Fort Worth, it's anything and everything Fort Worth."

The booming Latino population will likely affect Texas politics for years to come.

After the 2020 census, for example, Fort Worth is planning to add two council seats and redraw district maps, which could usher in a more diverse group of leaders.

The 2018 Texas census counts 11.9 million whites, 11.4 million Hispanics, 3.4 million blacks and 960,000 Asians.

Though Asians represent the smallest segment of the population, they are the fastest-growing.