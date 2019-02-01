Hill's Pet Nutrition Recalls Prescription, Science Diet Dog Foods - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Hill's Pet Nutrition Recalls Prescription, Science Diet Dog Foods

If your dog has consumed any of these recalled products and is showing any of the signs below, contact your veterinarian

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Hill's Pet Nutrition is voluntarily recalling select canned dog food products due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

    The recall involves both Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill's Science Diet canned foods.

    Elevated levels of vitamin D can lead to potential health issues, including vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss, according to Hill's website. When vitamin D is consumed at very high levels it can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

    If your dog has consumed any of these recalled products and is showing any of these signs, contact your veterinarian.

    For a list of the recalled foods, click here.

    The affected canned dog foods were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide. No dry foods, cat foods, or treats are affected.

    Pet parents who purchased the product with the specific lot/date codes listed should discontinue feeding and dispose of those products immediately or return unopened product to your retailer for a refund.

    For more information, please contact Hill's via their website or at 1-800-445-5777.

    For further information, please contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. at 1-800-445-5777 Monday-Friday during the hours of 9am-5pm (CST) or at contactus@hillspet.com.

      

