Hill's Pet Nutrition is voluntarily recalling select canned dog food products due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

The recall involves both Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill's Science Diet canned foods.

Elevated levels of vitamin D can lead to potential health issues, including vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss, according to Hill's website. When vitamin D is consumed at very high levels it can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

If your dog has consumed any of these recalled products and is showing any of these signs, contact your veterinarian.

The affected canned dog foods were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide. No dry foods, cat foods, or treats are affected.

Pet parents who purchased the product with the specific lot/date codes listed should discontinue feeding and dispose of those products immediately or return unopened product to your retailer for a refund.

For further information, please contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. at 1-800-445-5777 Monday-Friday during the hours of 9am-5pm (CST) or at contactus@hillspet.com.