A woman described as "heroic" was killed late Thursday night in southeast Dallas after trying to help a man who was later arrested for driving under the influence, police say.

According to police, a driver had traveled onto the ramp for eastbound U.S. 175 at South Great Trinity Forest Way at about 11:45 p.m. The driver, who was not identified, lost control of his vehicle and spun out into the middle lane of the highway, officials said.



Several good Samaritans pulled over to help the man, who witnesses said appeared to be in a daze, and led him to the center median. A woman who had helped lead the group was then struck by a Ford pickup truck.

The woman was rushed to Baylor Medical Center in critical condition. She was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

The driver of the truck that struck her pulled over and cooperated with investigators.

After a search, Dallas County Sheriff's deputies found the man who had spun out walking on the U.S. 175 service road. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

