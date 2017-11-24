Hackers Beat New Technology to Prevent Hacks

Crooks went around the new system, gained a Texas woman's trust and stole her money, Friday November 24, 2017.

Catherine Monet Vincent and her kids love spending time outdoors with their three dogs, especially the oldest, Bella.

"We've had her since she was this big," said Catherine, barely opening her hands.

Bella's aging now and having back problems.

On a recent trip to the vet, Catherine says her cellphone was unusually ringing off the hook.

Sanitation Workers Deliver Special Birthday Surprise

An 11-year-old girl in Indiana was brought a special birthday gift from her garbage pick-up service. Hope Parker, from Greenwood, is a very social child, which is extremely interesting because she cannot speak. Born with half a heart, Hope suffered a stroke during open heart surgery that robbed her of the ability to speak. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017)

"I knew the number, I knew it was Wells Fargo so I didn't answer it. Then it rang again immediately."

She answered and just as she thought the man on the other line said he was from Wells Fargo and asked if she had changed her user name and password and if she authorized a $2,500 transfer from her account.

"I said absolutely not and he said 'well hold on just one second we're going to get this reversed,'" said Catherine.

"He says, 'we're going to send you a text message with the verification code,' and I said 'OK.' It gave me a number. It said it was from Wells Fargo. I read him the number and he said OK."

He told her to go into the bank the next day and change over her account but when she got to the teller there was an issue.

"I saw her sitting at the computer and she did a little head tilt," said Catherine.

Elephants Escape Truck Fire

Several elephants are safe after the truck they were in caught fire on the Georgia-Tennessee border early Monday morning. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017)

A representative from the banks main office told her Wells Fargo never called her and the call likely came from someone who had accessed Catherine's bank account and set up a wire transfer to himself.

The hacker called Catherine to gain her trust and get her to tell him the access code needed to wire the money.

"I left going oh my god I was scammed. The lady at the bank, her mouth was open the whole time and she was like 'I would have fallen for it to.'"

Some banks, credit card companies, even your email providers will use two factor authentication when you change account information or transfer money.

They send a code to your phone, and you enter it online.

The idea is the hacker would have to break into your account and somehow steal your phone.

Ferry Crew Saves Family From Burning Boat

A Florida ferry was in the right place at the right time when a Sarasota family was forced to abandon their burning boat.

(Published Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017)

They didn't do that, but did come up with a way to convince Catherine to give them the code.

Catherine went back and read the text message that came from the bank, it said, "We will never call and ask you for this number", she missed that part the first time.

Wells Fargo refunded Catherine her money, she turned to NBC 5 Responds to spread the word hoping others learn from her mistake.