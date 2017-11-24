Hackers Beat New Technology to Prevent Hacks

Catherine Monet Vincent and her kids love spending time outdoors with their three dogs, especially the oldest, Bella.
"We've had her since she was this big," said Catherine, barely opening her hands.
Bella's aging now and having back problems.
On a recent trip to the vet, Catherine says her cellphone was unusually ringing off the hook.
"I knew the number, I knew it was Wells Fargo so I didn't answer it. Then it rang again immediately."
She answered and just as she thought the man on the other line said he was from Wells Fargo and asked if she had changed her user name and password and if she authorized a $2,500 transfer from her account.
"I said absolutely not and he said 'well hold on just one second we're going to get this reversed,'" said Catherine.
"He says, 'we're going to send you a text message with the verification code,' and I said 'OK.' It gave me a number. It said it was from Wells Fargo. I read him the number and he said OK."
He told her to go into the bank the next day and change over her account but when she got to the teller there was an issue.
"I saw her sitting at the computer and she did a little head tilt," said Catherine.
A representative from the banks main office told her Wells Fargo never called her and the call likely came from someone who had accessed Catherine's bank account and set up a wire transfer to himself.
The hacker called Catherine to gain her trust and get her to tell him the access code needed to wire the money.
"I left going oh my god I was scammed. The lady at the bank, her mouth was open the whole time and she was like 'I would have fallen for it to.'"
Some banks, credit card companies, even your email providers will use two factor authentication when you change account information or transfer money.
They send a code to your phone, and you enter it online.
The idea is the hacker would have to break into your account and somehow steal your phone.
They didn't do that, but did come up with a way to convince Catherine to give them the code.
Catherine went back and read the text message that came from the bank, it said, "We will never call and ask you for this number", she missed that part the first time.
Wells Fargo refunded Catherine her money, she turned to NBC 5 Responds to spread the word hoping others learn from her mistake.