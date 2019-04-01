For five days, more than 200 volunteers worked more than 1,200 man hours to build a home for Janessa Leadley and her two sons. (Published April 1, 2019)

A North Texas tradition of charity and dreams coming true continues with a major milestone in Fort Worth.

For five days, more than 200 volunteers worked more than 1,200 man hours to build a home for Janessa Leadley and her two sons.

This is the tenth year that Trinity Habitat for Humanity is building a house in the middle of Sundance Square and then moving it miles away to a permanent location.

"It gives me a better chance at life so I can go toward my goals and something that I have always wanted," Leadley said. "For my kids to say, 'hey, no matter where you are from, we’re going to continue to grow and strive.'"

This is life-changing for Leadley who was sharing a one bedroom in her father’s home where they lived along with her stepmother and her stepmother’s mother who has Alzheimer’s

"Home is more than just a warm word, that’s a launch pad," Trinity Habitat for Humanity CEO Gage Yager said. "She’s going to shoot off into the stratosphere and do great things because it is foundational to the success of the family and the neighborhood."

The home will be moved to Fort Worth’s Hillside Morningside neighborhood, which will be a homecoming for Leadley. It is the neighborhood where she grew up.

"It’s a revitalizing of the community. Something that was once dead that you’re going to bring back up – it's heartwarming," Leadley said.

The tradition of building the house in Sundance Square adds to the awareness.

"This is the business center and nerve center of Tarrant County and half of the Metroplex," Leadley said. "The good graces of Sundance Square to let us come out here and occupy this prime real estate in front of these men and women, business and political leaders of our area."

