Gunman Sentenced to Prison for Murder at Lancaster IHOP

A 23-year-old man is sentenced to serve 32 years in prison for the shooting death of Mylik Butcher.

Tadarrius Winters of Dallas was sentenced Tuesday after a jury convicted him of the April 15, 2018 murder that unfolded in front of an IHOP restaurant in Lancaster.

People in the restaurant told NBC 5 they watched from the front windows as Butcher, 22, was gunned down. Winters' ex-girlfriend, Destinee Franks, 21, was wounded, but recovered at a hospital.

Franks told police that Winters had gone to the IHOP where she worked because he was upset about texts between her and Butcher, who was her new boyfriend, The Dallas Morning News reported. The report said court documents showed Franks and Winters had three children together.

Winters fled the scene and later surrendered to Duncanville police.

In addition to a murder conviction, one aggravated assault charge against Winters is still pending.